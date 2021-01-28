Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 260,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,931 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 247,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $155.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $170.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,794 shares of company stock valued at $8,500,206 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

