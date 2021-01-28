Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Takes Position in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Velodyne Lidar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.98% of the company’s stock.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.69. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc develops and produces lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers surround-view hybrid solid state, directional solid state, and dome lidars; and Vella, an advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) software solution built around lidar.

