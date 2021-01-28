Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 73.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,500 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter worth $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $5,918,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750 over the last 90 days. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.43.

ATVI opened at $88.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.60. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

