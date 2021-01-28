Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 62.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZYME. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.36.

NYSE:ZYME traded down $9.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,643. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.75.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. The business had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $38,562.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after buying an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

