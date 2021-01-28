Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading Down 6.5%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.29. 1,132,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 832,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.
The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.89 million, a P/E ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 55.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)
Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.
