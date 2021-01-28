Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Trading Down 6.5%

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $20.29. 1,132,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 832,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.89 million, a P/E ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Zynex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 383.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 55.6% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynex in the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynex Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

