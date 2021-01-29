-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Analysts expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is ($0.22). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GFL. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.29. 1,129,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,066. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 91,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,729 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $2,460,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth about $938,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $962,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.06% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

