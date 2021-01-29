-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.73 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PLAN. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.04.

PLAN stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.70. 2,522,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,505. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.62. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,318 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,209.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,395 shares of company stock worth $23,824,184. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Anaplan by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Anaplan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

