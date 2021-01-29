$0.31 EPS Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Analysts expect that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for McAfee’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million.

MCFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in McAfee stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

NASDAQ:MCFE traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $19.62. 4,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,302. McAfee has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $22.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.