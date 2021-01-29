0Chain Market Capitalization Reaches $48.84 Million (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 29th. 0Chain has a total market cap of $48.84 million and approximately $834,550.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 66.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000209 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 60.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00043705 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

