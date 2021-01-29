0x Price Tops $0.60 on Major Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. 0x has a market capitalization of $450.34 million and approximately $168.97 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001743 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0x has traded 16.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.89 or 0.00838713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005879 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.22 or 0.04088355 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017498 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x (ZRX) is a token. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

