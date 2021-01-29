0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.56 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 86.2% higher against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.22 million and $1.56 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

