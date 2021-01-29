0xcert Market Cap Tops $794,109.83 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $794,109.83 and approximately $66,228.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00066345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.38 or 0.00808302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.48 or 0.03936895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00017401 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

ZXC is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

