$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $948.75 million to $1.12 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.28 billion to $5.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.44). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.26 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVI. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CVR Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $18.39 on Friday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CVR Energy by 31.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in CVR Energy by 105.6% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

