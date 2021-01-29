$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rowe upped their price objective on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.41.

FMC stock opened at $109.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. FMC has a 12 month low of $56.77 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,319.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,407,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $996,354,000 after acquiring an additional 157,650 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,372,000 after acquiring an additional 345,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,693,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,279,000 after purchasing an additional 101,998 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

