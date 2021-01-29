$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. Nielsen posted sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $6.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.18 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NLSN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NLSN opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.67 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nielsen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 321.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.