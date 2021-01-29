1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

FLWS stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,769. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.67.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

FLWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $520,327.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,676.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,250 shares of company stock worth $2,089,343. 51.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.