106,600 Shares in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 106,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sicart Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $545,000. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 894,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,908,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

SKM stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.88. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, research analysts predict that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

