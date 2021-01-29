112,303 Shares in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Acquired by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 112,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned about 0.24% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 63,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of DSU remained flat at $$10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,045. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.