$118.08 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report sales of $118.08 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $120.12 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $122.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $423.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.90 million to $425.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $476.59 million, with estimates ranging from $473.77 million to $481.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $108.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.43 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $640,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $249,352.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,659 shares of company stock worth $2,320,188. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 115.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Shares of USPH opened at $125.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.