119,636 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% in the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

