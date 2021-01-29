12,400 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP

Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,400 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,710,000. Intuit makes up about 4.1% of Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.77. 45,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,302. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $398.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $373.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

