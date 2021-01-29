$126.45 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will post $126.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.60 million to $127.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $110.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $492.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $492.00 million to $493.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $572.43 million, with estimates ranging from $556.00 million to $588.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

MIME opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.08, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.29. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $59.48.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alex E.T. Bender sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock worth $13,771,950. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mimecast by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Mimecast by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Mimecast by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Mimecast by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

