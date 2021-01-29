12,748 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Bought by Soundmark Wealth Management LLC

Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.7% of Soundmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. The stock had a trading volume of 18,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,364. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.04. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $96.09.

