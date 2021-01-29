129,200 Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 129,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Harsco at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harsco by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 930,927 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Harsco by 41.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,544 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Harsco by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after buying an additional 467,643 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 7.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,949,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,115,000 after buying an additional 143,039 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harsco by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harsco alerts:

HSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.33. 585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,480. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. Harsco Co. has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $19.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.