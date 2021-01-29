12Ships (TSHP) Market Cap Tops $18.35 Million

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 29th. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $18.35 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00065469 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.61 or 0.00834156 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005875 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00049072 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,410.03 or 0.04089548 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00014604 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017441 BTC.
About 12Ships
According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “
12Ships Coin Trading
12Ships can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for 12Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 12Ships and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.