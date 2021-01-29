144,780 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Purchased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 144,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,258,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,498,842,000 after buying an additional 2,455,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,026,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699,280 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 11,476,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $538,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,995,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,368,000 after purchasing an additional 674,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,664,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $312,968,000 after purchasing an additional 407,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $78.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $87.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.07.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.19.

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,593,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,755,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,740 shares of company stock worth $13,839,070 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

