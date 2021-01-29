$145.05 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report $145.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.59 million and the highest is $148.51 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $138.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $578.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.43 million to $582.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $603.96 million, with estimates ranging from $583.52 million to $624.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $165.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.04 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRTG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NYSE HRTG opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.26%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 494.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 487.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Heritage Insurance by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

