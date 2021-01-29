14,596 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $43,000.

VIG traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.71. 35,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,906. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

