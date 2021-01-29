15,172 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 290,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $2.71 on Friday, reaching $166.27. The company had a trading volume of 897,060 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.18. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

