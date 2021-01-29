$156.70 Million in Sales Expected for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) will post sales of $156.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.00 million to $157.84 million. MongoDB reported sales of $123.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full-year sales of $576.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $577.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $732.87 million, with estimates ranging from $703.00 million to $764.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $341.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.50.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total transaction of $3,863,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,714,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.39, for a total transaction of $8,728,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,393,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock worth $52,998,296 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 48,529.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,338,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 48.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,196,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $64,326,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $20,230,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,340,000 after acquiring an additional 80,958 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDB opened at $371.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.09 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.78. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $93.81 and a twelve month high of $399.00.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

