$18.81 Million in Sales Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report $18.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.50 million and the highest is $26.20 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $41.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $48.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $107.89 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $128.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCPH shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $44.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.63. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.11.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,072,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,259,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,216,000 after acquiring an additional 170,366 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after buying an additional 81,803 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 77,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 264,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 62,917 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.