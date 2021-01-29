$18.91 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will report sales of $18.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.58 million and the lowest is $12.73 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $29.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $73.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.85 million to $81.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $140.85 million, with estimates ranging from $81.98 million to $254.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Shares of TBPH opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.08. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,393.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

