180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,590 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

NYSE MDT traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.50. 88,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,173. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The firm has a market cap of $151.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

