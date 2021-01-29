180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 828 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 243.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock traded down $29.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,833.12. The stock had a trading volume of 42,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,934.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,776.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,640.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,867.95.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.