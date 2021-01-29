180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,795 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,050 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,565,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.63. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.