180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 196.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,563 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $521.76. The company had a trading volume of 176,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,298. The stock has a market cap of $322.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $180.68 and a 12 month high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

