180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 400.0% in the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.51. The company had a trading volume of 267,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,556,749. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.53.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.