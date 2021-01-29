180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 138.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 139,430 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,052 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 12,569.9% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,761 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 56,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $787,344.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,911.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.11. 267,626 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,279. The company has a market cap of $178.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.62.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

