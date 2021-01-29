180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 120,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 106,195 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.28. 181,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,742,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

