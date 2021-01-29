180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 1.4% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,029. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $107.75. The company has a market cap of $114.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.64.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,565 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

