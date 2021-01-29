180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.08. 780,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,306,906. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $666.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.00 million. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

