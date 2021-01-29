180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 537 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. The Boeing comprises 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.65.

BA traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $196.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,557,333. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.21. The firm has a market cap of $110.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

