180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 571 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. 140166 lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.77.

NOC traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.01. 28,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $263.31 and a 52-week high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

