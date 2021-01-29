180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,256 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,198 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.80. The company had a trading volume of 221,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275,021. The company has a market cap of $89.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Materials from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.