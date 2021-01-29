$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to announce $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $260,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $260,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.62 million, with estimates ranging from $3.99 million to $147.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

EIGR opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.