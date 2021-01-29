$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) to announce $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $260,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $180,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100,000.00 to $260,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $53.62 million, with estimates ranging from $3.99 million to $147.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

EIGR opened at $9.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 462,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

