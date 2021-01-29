19,822 Shares in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.05% of The Hanover Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $42,673,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 672.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 306,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 267,055 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 918,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,568,000 after acquiring an additional 264,824 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 118,897 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 631,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,862,000 after purchasing an additional 115,704 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Shares of THG stock opened at $113.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $144.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average is $105.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.