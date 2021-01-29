1inch (1INCH) Price Hits $3.07

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. 1inch has a total market cap of $311.61 million and $291.84 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1inch has traded 68.1% higher against the dollar. One 1inch token can currently be bought for approximately $3.07 or 0.00008847 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1inch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00047964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00122315 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00259639 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00065102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00063795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00033453 BTC.

1inch Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,455,184 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

Buying and Selling 1inch

1inch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1inch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1inch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.