$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) will announce sales of $2.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.06 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year sales of $8.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on SC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $23.21 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,996,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,269,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the third quarter worth about $469,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter worth about $390,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

