$2.86 Billion in Sales Expected for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report sales of $2.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CSX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.82 billion. CSX also reported sales of $2.86 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year sales of $11.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.56 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.38 billion to $12.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CSX from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $97.54.

CSX declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

