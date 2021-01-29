$2.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) will post sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.02 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $12.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 17.10% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 123,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,975,000 after purchasing an additional 48,871 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,904,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,327,000.

PDD stock opened at $169.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.39. The company has a market capitalization of $188.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $195.11.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

